Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Tempe, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Are you looking for a new favorite go-to Chinese place in Tempe or just exploring? Tempe has an amazing dining scene, so you're sure to find a good place that can satisfy all of your cravings. This post highlights the top 5 famous ones. Let's take a look at them!

5. Golden Eggroll

Golden Eggroll Tempe is a fast-casual restaurant that serves classic Chinese cuisine for takeout, delivery, or dining in. or anybody looking for a delicious dinner will undoubtedly dine at Golden Eggroll, which offers freshly cooked products. They never change their recipes, so the food is consistently good. Come try the Fried Wonton, Egg Foo Young, Steamed Vegetables, and other delicacies.

4. Beijing Express

Beijing Express is a counter-service restaurant that serves traditional Chinese cuisine that everyone is familiar with. All of their lunch offerings are both inexpensive and tasty. The servings are enormous, and the quality is excellent. They have a website where you can order food for delivery or takeaway if you are not in the mood to dine in.

3. Khải Hoàn Restaurant

Even though Khải Hoàn Restaurant does focus more on Vietnamese dishes, you can still find some of your Chinese favorites here. There are two different menus - one with Vietnamese fare, and the other one with Chinese. It is an unassuming place that has some of the biggest choices of authentic food you’ll ever come across.

2 Little Szechuan

Little Szechuan is a family-run Chinese restaurant that provides delectable authentic Szechuan-style meals in an Asian-themed dining area. For more than four decades, this Chinese restaurant has been a Tempe landmark. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free alternatives are available to customers.

1. Flo's - New Asian Cuisine

Working seven days a week, Flo's - New Asian Cuisine serves amazing Chinese, as well as other Asian cuisines in Tempe. Flo has locations in several other cities, and they are no less popular outside of the Tempe area. Come and savor its amazing Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Southeast Asian dishes. If you’re craving something Asian, you’re certain to find it here.