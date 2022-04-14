Brownsville, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Brownsville, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

A lot of people think that you can't find any delicious dumplings or sesame chicken in Texas. But they're wrong! In Brownsville, you can find a huge selection of Chinese restaurants: from small eateries to upscale restaurants. In this post, you will find only the best restaurants in the whole area.

5. Chopstix

Chopstix serves delicious Pan-Asian cuisine, Chinese included. The size of the meal is huge, but the pricing is still very low. You get the fortune cookie when you pay at the front. The service here is superb, and overall you’ll have an excellent dining experience here.

4. Lotus Cafe

Lotus Cafe is a casual eatery that serves a variety of typical Pan-Asian meals such as Chinese and sushi rolls. The menu is extensive, so you'll be able to discover everything you're looking for.

3. Pho & Chinese

Pho & Chinese provides amazing service as well as delectable meals. The diner will be able to sample the rich, genuine flavors of Vietnam and China. The restaurant follows through on its promises and goes above and beyond to guarantee that your order is executed perfectly. On the menu, you'll find a combination of Vietnamese and Chinese foods.

2. Lotus Cafe at Boca Chica

Lotus Cafe in Boca Chica is a large Chinese restaurant with take-out choices that serves classic Chinese cuisine in a relaxed setting. They feature fantastic traditional Chinese cuisine as well as some Thai options. They provide delectable foods that are both original and scrumptious. Some of the specialties on the menu are Vegetable Spring Roll, Spicy Crispy Calamari Rings, Subgum Wonton, and many others.

1. Lin's Buffet

Lin's Buffet is a simple restaurant that serves a broad range of Chinese foods, sushi, an all-you-can-eat buffet, and Mongolian barbeque. The personnel is typically kind, and the food is swiftly replenished when it runs out. The restaurant prepares meals that will satisfy both your appetite and your taste senses. They have a large food selection, especially on weekends.

