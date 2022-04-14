Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Shreveport, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

In Shreveport there are a lot of restaurants, offering different flavors from every corner of the world, delicious Asian cuisine included. The depth of Chinese cuisine is on full display at the following 5 spots.

5. Great Wall

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant is a low-key, long-standing restaurant with booths and a full bar that serves a broad variety of Mandarin meals. They may modify the spiciness to meet your taste if anything is too spicy for you. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant has options for vegetarians, spice eaters, and dieters. Orange chicken, general Tso's duck, happy family, and three delicacies are among the chef's specialties.

4. Ming Garden

Ming Garden is a long-standing cafe that serves a wide range of well-known Chinese meals in a casual setting. For almost thirty years, Ming Garden has been Shreveport's best Chinese restaurant. The employees are really kind and attentive to all of the clients' requirements.

3. Cheng's Garden

Cheng's Garden is a small restaurant that specializes in Japanese and Chinese cuisine. The sushi is really good here. The inside decor is lovely, and everything appears to be tidy. The staff is very attentive and welcoming, ensuring that the guests are having the best dining experience here.

2. Imperial Cathay

Imperial Cathay is a Chinese restaurant offering local seafood options and a bar where you can watch sports on TV. It is the greatest place to go for Mandarin meals, and they have even received the City of Shreveport's award for their delectable cuisine. They provide a variety of hot, fresh, Chinese dishes that can also be delivered to your place or office.

1. Sumo Buffet

Sumo Buffet is a basic diner with the greatest all-you-can-eat Japanese and Chinese buffet in town. It is regarded as Shreveport's largest and greatest Chinese restaurant. Food is always hot, fresh, and well-seasoned.