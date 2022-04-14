Akron, OH

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Starving for some Chinese? Luckily, Akron has more than enough amazing Chinese-serving spots to satisfy anyone's palate. Below you can find only the best places in the whole Akron area.

5. Chin's Place

Since 1988, Chin's Place has been a Chinese tradition, serving chow mein, stir-fry, and sweet & sour, as well as lunch specialties in a relaxed environment. They have a rear garden where they cultivate veggies that are later utilized in their recipes, and the sauce is cooked daily from scratch. You may sample China's tastes and exquisite cuisine, as well as popular Cantonese meals.

4. House of Hunan by Suen

House of Hunan by Suen is a family-owned place that specializes in spicy Hunan-style dishes. The lunch and supper menus have over 100 items, allowing the visitors to pick from a wide range of genuine Chinese, Thai, and Japanese meals. The House of Hunan can satisfy every palate, whether it's American-style tastes, the inventive and nuanced nuances of the curry dishes, or the real spicy-hot taste of Szechuan-style.

3. Number 1 Kitchen

Number 1 Kitchen is a small restaurant with a large selection of traditional Chinese cuisine. This restaurant can definitely be described as a "hole in the wall," but it provides some of Akron's greatest Chinese cuisine. The flavor is incredible, and the ingredients are constantly in season.

2. Great Garden

Great Garden is a low-key eatery that serves traditional American-Chinese fare. Their new menu is reasonably priced, with generous quantities. Crab Meat Cheese Wonton, Roast Pork Egg Roll, Chinese Sweet Donuts, and many other delicacies are among the greatest you should taste.

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a posh restaurant with a lovely ambiance, and the staff is wonderfully kind throughout the experience. If you want a nice supper and a calm talk with someone, this is the place to go. Their staff is experienced and meticulous when it comes to ensuring that your cuisine is correctly cooked.



