Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Peoria, Arizona

After enjoying your day on the Lape Pleasant, who wouldn't want to savor some delectable dumplings or Orange duck? Luckily, Peoria can boast some of the best Chinese restaurants in Arizona. Below you can find the finest places that everyone in Peoria has to stop by.

5. Best China

Best China's menu features a wide range of Chinese delicacies from throughout the land. Every meal has its own unique spice from various regions, which provides the food with a unique flavor. Dining at Best China is the equivalent of touring China as a whole. The food is delicious and full of flavor, everything is served to the diners hot and fresh.

4. Shanghai Grill

Shanghai Grill is a family-owned simple eatery that serves a rich selection of dishes and drinks. The service here is second to none with the polite and attentive wait staff. The place is spotless and has a very nice ambiance. You’ll love it here!

3. Good China

Good China is a stylish, spacious Chinese restaurant with a full bar and traditional family-style meals. The restaurant has over 25 years of expertise, and the cooks are quite professional and know just how to satisfy your appetite. Po Po Platter, Szechwan Style Wonton, Teriyaki Chicken, and many more are some of the must-try delicacies.

2. Big Heng

Big Heng is a simple, tried-and-true nook in a retail mall that serves Chinese family-style cuisine and tasty lunch specials. Big Heng Restaurant has been serving Chinese cuisine for a long time and is considered one of the best in the city. Everything on the menu is divided by the meat type, so you can easily find exactly what you’re craving.

1. P.F. Chang's China Bistro

P.F. Chang's China Bistro is a modern restaurant that is a part of a big Chinese restaurant chain family. It concentrates on traditional Chinese dishes that have a unique, inimitable taste to them because of P.F. Chang’s modern interpretation. There is a good selection of vegetarian and gluten-free alternatives.