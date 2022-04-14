Sioux Falls, SD

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Looking for some restaurants in Sioux Falls where you can enjoy some tasty Chinese food? Then you're in the right place! This post features the top 5 best Chinese-serving places in the city that you have to visit.

5. China Express

For more than 26 years, China Express has been offering wonderful Chinese cuisine in Sioux Falls. The restaurant is spotless and well-lit, and there is a soda fountain for diners to refill their drinks. The portions are generous, and the pricing is really affordable.

4. Dynasty Chinese and Vietnamese Cuisine

Dynasty Chinese and Vietnamese Cuisine is a small strip mall restaurant that serves Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine. It has been providing some of the greatest Chinese and Vietnamese meals for over two decades, all of which are full of flavor and authentic taste.

3. Szechwan | Chinese Restaurant

Looking for something spicier? Then Szechwan Chinese Restaurant is a perfect spot for you. Szechwan Chinese Restaurant specializes in Hunan, Szechwan, and Cantonese cuisine. Here you can savor only the freshest and most authentic Chinese dishes. There are two different locations in Sioux Falls, so find out which one is closer to you, and pay it a visit.

2. Golden Harvest | Chinese Restaurant

Golden Harvest is an unassuming cafe in Sioux Falls that has been open for almost two decades. With all of their knowledge, the owners know just what to do to entice you to return again and again. The fried rice is fantastic, and the service is swift and courteous.

1. Golden Bowl Restaurant

Golden Bowl Restaurant is a modest, no-frills choice that delivers some of Sioux Falls' greatest Chinese cuisine. The location is kid-friendly, making it ideal for a quiet evening with your family. The menu is extensive, so you should have no trouble choosing something to fulfill your hunger. Come and savor its Sesame Chicken, Beef and Broccoli, and Lo Mein.

