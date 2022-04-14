Cape Coral, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

After a long day on a beach, who doesn't want to treat themselves to a nice portion of delicious Chinese and some beer? In this post, you will find only the best restaurants in the whole Cape Coral area that you should pay a visit to.

5. China Garden

China Garden serves consumers a regular menu of traditional Chinese meals in a no-frills strip-mall atmosphere. Customers may enjoy their wonderful Moo Goo Gai Pan, Sesame Chicken, and many other dishes at this family-owned and run restaurant.

4. China Palace of Cape Coral

China Palace in Cape Coral is a small counter-service restaurant that provides a variety of classic Chinese foods in a simple setting. It is one of the most reasonably priced Chinese restaurants in the city, with generous quantities. Egg Roll, Bourbon Chicken, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, and a variety of other dishes are just a few of the restaurant's specialties that will tease and delight your taste buds.

3. Ginger Bistro Cape Coral

Ginger Bistro Cape Coral should be your next Chinese visit if you're seeking a genuine dim sum. You can get shumai, rice cakes, dumplings, as well as Hong Kong-style BBQ and stir fry, in addition to a wonderful dim sum. The quantities are generous, and the environment is welcoming. Come see for yourself; you'll want to return to this fantastic location!

2. Chen's China Bistro

Chen's China Bistro serves classic Chinese food in a welcoming atmosphere. Here you can enjoy your favorite Chinese dishes while pampered by the attentive staff. The restaurant offers a wide variety of fresh, well-prepared food as well as a large range of beverages. Remember to try their Crab Rangoon, Beef Teriyaki, and Fried Sweet Donuts.

1. Asia Buffet

Asia Buffet features a fantastic assortment of Japanese and Chinese cuisines that are incredibly delicious, which is why it takes first place. This is a spot that will stay with you for the rest of your life. You'll find yourself returning for more of these scrumptious delicacies with a sushi bar and hibachi grill on the menu. In the beautiful, open kitchen, each unique meal is made to order using only the best and freshest ingredients.

