Mckinney, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in McKinney, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.


Unsplash

Craving some delicious Chinese fried dumplings? Or spicy Szechuan-style dishes? Or maybe you’re in the mood for some Peking duck? Whatever it is you're hungry for, McKinney's Chinese restaurants have it all. And below you can find only the finest Chinese-serving places in the whole city.

5. China Sun Restaurant

China Sun Restaurant is a straightforward diner that focuses on traditional Chinese comfort cuisine. The establishment is run by a family, and the personnel will go out of their way to make you feel welcome. In all of their dishes, only new, fresh ingredients are used.

4. Rice & Noodle

Rice & Noodle specializes in (you guessed it) rice and noodle meals of various kinds. There are many great real Chinese mainstays to choose from, but noodles and rice aren't the only thing on the menu. From dumplings to General Tso's Chicken, there's something for everyone. You will undoubtedly find something to your liking here.

3. Imperial Garden & Grill

Imperial Garden & Grill is a small restaurant that specializes in Chinese cuisine with influences from Shanghai, Canton, Hunan, and Szechuan. Each dish is produced using the highest quality ingredients, methods, and preparation. The sauces are delicious and give any meal a unique flavor.

2. The Red Lantern

The Red Lantern is a basic kitchen that serves customers typical Chinese dishes like lo mein and Hunan beef in a welcoming setting. Hand-pulled noodles are their hallmark item, and they are simply the greatest in terms of flavor in the whole of McKinney. It's also possible to bring your own alcohol here. So drop in and have a delectable dinner together with your favorite beverage.

1. Asian Buffet

Asian Buffet, a very famous eatery in McKinney, focuses on an all-you-can-eat buffet, which is one of the restaurant's key draws. However, Chinese cuisine isn't the only item on offer at an Asian buffet. Come experience the delicious Japanese, Mongolian, and other Asian cuisines on offer.

