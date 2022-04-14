Grand Prairie, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Grand Prairie, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Hungry for some Chinese? Grand Prairie's dining scene is so diverse, you will forget you're still in Texas. So, why not come and satisfy your cravings in these amazing 5 Chinese restaurants in Grand Prairie.

5. Jade Dragon Chinese Restaurant

Jade Dragon Chinese Restaurant is a strip-mall eatery which serves everything from fried rice to chow mein. It's a family-run business, and it's one of the few businesses that can offer vegan and vegetarian options to its consumers. Customers may enjoy their delectable lunch dishes as well as their house fried rice special. If you don't feel like eating in, you can order delivery or take-out.

4. King Dragon | Chinese Restaurant

King Dragon is a typical Chinese eatery that concentrates on serving dishes that everyone is familiar with. Come and savor some of its amazing dishes, specifically Mongolian beef and Hunan chicken that the owners are really proud of.

3. Simply Asia Restaurant

Simply Asia Restaurant is a casual diner that specializes in Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisines. Some of the greatest sushi, stir-fries, and curries in Grand Prairie can be found here. The service is excellent, and you will receive your food as promptly as possible.

2. Joy Luck

Joy Luck is a popular destination for a wide range of Chinese culinary combinations. The restaurant serves freshly prepared food that is of the finest quality. The restaurant's atmosphere is pristine, and the staff are always kind, ensuring that you’re getting only the best dining experience at Joy Luck.

1. Happy Lamb Hot Pot

Happy Lamb Hot Pot is a Mongolian franchise restaurant in Grand Prairie where customers prepare their own meat and veggies in a boiling soup at the table. You can easily have a pleasant little conversation over your in a calm, quiet environment. Everything on the menu has a lot of flavor and is perfectly seasoned, just their original soup base recipe alone has over 36 spices! Come in and get a taste of what you've been craving!

