Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Glendale, Arizona

The scope, breadth, and depth of complexity of Chinese cuisine is tough to recreate in any one menu. But Glendale's restaurants are pretty good at it. So, why not treat yourself to a delicious bowl of noodles, and visit these top 5 famous places in Glendale, Arizona:

5. Abacus Inn

Abacus Inn is a classic Chinese eatery that has been serving Glendale residents for over 30 years. The Arizona Republic named the restaurant "BEST" for Chinese food in the West Valley in 1999. The restaurant offers a wide selection of genuine Chinese cuisine to suit all preferences.

4. Ming-Gee Chinese Food Restaurant

Ming-Gee Chinese Food Restaurant is a straightforward fast-food choice, ideal for those in need of a quick snack. Everything here is cooked very fast, and the wait time is not more than 5 minutes. You'll find all of your favorites here, from lo mein to fried rice. Ming-Gee Chinese Food offers authentic Chinese cuisine at an affordable price.

3. Golden Dragon Restaurant

The Golden Dragon is a laid-back option that serves traditional Chinese dishes in a pleasant atmosphere. The restaurant is clean and welcoming, and it is noted for its contemporary take on classic cuisine and its emphasis on utilizing only fresh, high-quality ingredients. It is well-known for its great Chinese cuisine, good service, and friendly employees.

2. Grand Dragon

The Grand Dragon is a casual Chinese restaurant that serves family-style dinners and has a children's menu, making it a great place to spend an evening with your family. There are a number of lunch deals available for less than six dollars. The portions are large, and the food is always served to the diners fresh and steaming.

1. Chang's Chinese Buffet

The top spot in this post goes to Chang's Chinese Buffet, an amazing unassuming place that has one of the best buffets in the whole of Glendale. All you have to do is come here, grab a plate, and enjoy this cheap all-you-can-eat buffet. Because this place is more on a smaller side, there aren’t so many items available, but you can still find enough dishes to satisfy your cravings.