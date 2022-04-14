Overland Park, KS

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Overland Park, Kansas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuSy5_0f70SWnz00
Unsplash

Overland Park's culinary scene offers a diverse experience that will take your taste buds around the world. If you're craving some Chinese, there is no shortage of amazing places in the city. In this post you will find only the best ones that you should definitely visit.

5. Bo Lings

For nearly 40 years, Bo Lings has been a fixture in Overland Park. It's a local franchise with locations around Kansas, including one in Overland Park. The dining area is exquisite, and the establishment is usually immaculate. The service is likewise fantastic, and the personnel are very kind and welcoming.

4. MIYABI Japanese & Asian Bistro

MIYABI Japanese & Asian Bistro serves scrumptious Chinese and Thai dishes, as well as amazing Japanese sushi. Just a 10-minute drive from Johnson County Community College, and you will be able to savor its delicacies.

3. Fortune Wok

Fortune Wok serves a modest Chinese menu, as well as house specialities and sushi, in a comfortable seating area. Each order is prepared and cooked by qualified and experienced chefs using the finest ingredients. Regular lunch specials are also available, as well as a vegetarian and gluten-free menu. Come try its delicious General Tso's, Sweet and Sour Chicken, and other dishes.

2. Joy Wok

Joy Wok is a hugely popular restaurant where hundreds of people visit each week to sample its delectable cuisine. There's an all-you-can-eat buffet as well as a standard Chinese menu with classic genuine cuisine. There are more than 150 things on the menu at the restaurant. The restaurant has a clean and welcoming ambiance, and providing courteous service to its patrons is a top concern.

1. ABC Cafe

ABS Cafe is a casual eatery that serves classic Chinese meals including all-day dim sum. In all of Overland Park, it is one of the most authentic Chinese restaurants. They always utilize the freshest ingredients and strive to provide their visitors with the most authentic Chinese cuisine possible. Seafood Tofu Soup, Seafood Curry, and a variety of other signature meals are served here that you have to try.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# dinner# date night

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy