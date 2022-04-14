Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Overland Park, Kansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Overland Park's culinary scene offers a diverse experience that will take your taste buds around the world. If you're craving some Chinese, there is no shortage of amazing places in the city. In this post you will find only the best ones that you should definitely visit.

5. Bo Lings

For nearly 40 years, Bo Lings has been a fixture in Overland Park. It's a local franchise with locations around Kansas, including one in Overland Park. The dining area is exquisite, and the establishment is usually immaculate. The service is likewise fantastic, and the personnel are very kind and welcoming.

4. MIYABI Japanese & Asian Bistro

MIYABI Japanese & Asian Bistro serves scrumptious Chinese and Thai dishes, as well as amazing Japanese sushi. Just a 10-minute drive from Johnson County Community College, and you will be able to savor its delicacies.

3. Fortune Wok

Fortune Wok serves a modest Chinese menu, as well as house specialities and sushi, in a comfortable seating area. Each order is prepared and cooked by qualified and experienced chefs using the finest ingredients. Regular lunch specials are also available, as well as a vegetarian and gluten-free menu. Come try its delicious General Tso's, Sweet and Sour Chicken, and other dishes.

2. Joy Wok

Joy Wok is a hugely popular restaurant where hundreds of people visit each week to sample its delectable cuisine. There's an all-you-can-eat buffet as well as a standard Chinese menu with classic genuine cuisine. There are more than 150 things on the menu at the restaurant. The restaurant has a clean and welcoming ambiance, and providing courteous service to its patrons is a top concern.

1. ABC Cafe

ABS Cafe is a casual eatery that serves classic Chinese meals including all-day dim sum. In all of Overland Park, it is one of the most authentic Chinese restaurants. They always utilize the freshest ingredients and strive to provide their visitors with the most authentic Chinese cuisine possible. Seafood Tofu Soup, Seafood Curry, and a variety of other signature meals are served here that you have to try.