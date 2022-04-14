Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Huntington Beach, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Huntington Beach is known for its gorgeous surf beaches and sunny weather, but these are not the only things the Surf City has to offer. The food scene is excellent, and whatever you're in the mood for, you will find it here. And if you're looking for some Chinese places, below you can find the best ones in the whole city.

5. No.1 Chinese Food

No.1 Chinese Food is one of the area's most appealing eateries, serving real Chinese cuisine. They constantly maintain a very high grade of service and the highest level of cuisine. Fruit and milk teas with various boba and jelly add-ons are available in addition to the delectable meals.

4. Kung Pao Bowl

Kung Pao Bowl is a bustling informal restaurant that serves classic Chinese meals and offers lunch specials. Kung Pao Bowl menus contain flavorful appetizers and meals made with Kung Pao Chicken, and the bar offers a wide selection of beers and wines to complement your meal.

3. Eggroll King

Eggroll King is a modest strip mall café that specializes in traditional Chinese cuisine and is surrounded by aquariums. If you don't like something on the menu, you may quickly alter any meal to suit your preferences by adding or removing items. Each meal is prepared to order and delivered hot, using only the finest ingredients.

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a fast-food restaurant that serves American-Chinese classics, making it an ideal spot for a quick snack. The staff at Panda Express are always kind and helpful. Panda Express is vegetarian-friendly, so even if you don't eat meat, you can still enjoy delicious Chinese food.

1. Mitasie Vegan 3

If finding vegetarian-friendly Chinese places is manageable, finding vegan-friendly ones can be a little more tricky. Mitasie Vegan 3 is not only one of the best Chinese-serving places in Huntington Beach, but also the healthiest. In this upbeat restaurant, you can enjoy delicious authentic Vietnamese and Chinese dishes no matter how strict your diet is. Mitasie Vegan 3 is perfect during a lunch break, because it offers delicious lunch specials that everyone has to try!