Grand Rapids, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Imrgz_0f70HefS00
Unsplash

After a day on the grand river, you’ll want to find someplace to sit in the shade, sip a beer, and enjoy a delicious plate of Chinese food. Grand Rapids has a rich variety of amazing Chinese-serving places, and this post features only some of the best ones.

5. New Great Wall Buffet

New Great Wall Buffet is a popular Chinese restaurant that specializes in a superb all-day buffet. The buffet offers a wide selection of foods, ensuring that everyone will find something to their liking. The staff is really kind and helpful.

4. Phở Ánh Trăng Restaurant

Phở Ánh Trăng Restaurant is a homey eatery that serves delectable dishes of Thai, Vietnamese, and Chinese cuisines. The place is also vegetarian-friendly, so you can enjoy some delicious meatless dishes. The customers claim that Phở Ánh Trăng has the best Pho in the whole of Grand Rapids.

3. First Wok Chinese Restaurant

First Wok Chinese Restaurant, which is open seven days a week, is a terrific spot to get up with friends and family for lunch or supper. The menu is wide and offers a variety of options; each dish has a different flavor and aroma that sets it apart from the others. As a dessert, cookies, oranges, and lucky cookies are available.

2. Three Happiness Chinese Restaurant

Three Happiness is a family-owned restaurant with over 20 years of experience servicing the Grand Rapids region. It's a true hidden gem that serves delectable Chinese classics. It is a well-known Chinese traditional American-style restaurant in Grand Rapids. All of the meals are produced from scratch with exceptional components that are unquestionably of excellent quality.

1. P.F. Chang’s

PF Chang's is an Americanized Chinese restaurant franchise that delivers modernized Chinese classics. Each dish has its own distinct flavor profile. There is also a fully stocked bar. Come try the Tokyo Udon Noodle Bowl, Crispy Honey Chicken Bowl, and a variety of other specialties.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# restaurant# dinner

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy