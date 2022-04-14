Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Grand Rapids, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

After a day on the grand river, you’ll want to find someplace to sit in the shade, sip a beer, and enjoy a delicious plate of Chinese food. Grand Rapids has a rich variety of amazing Chinese-serving places, and this post features only some of the best ones.

5. New Great Wall Buffet

New Great Wall Buffet is a popular Chinese restaurant that specializes in a superb all-day buffet. The buffet offers a wide selection of foods, ensuring that everyone will find something to their liking. The staff is really kind and helpful.

4. Phở Ánh Trăng Restaurant

Phở Ánh Trăng Restaurant is a homey eatery that serves delectable dishes of Thai, Vietnamese, and Chinese cuisines. The place is also vegetarian-friendly, so you can enjoy some delicious meatless dishes. The customers claim that Phở Ánh Trăng has the best Pho in the whole of Grand Rapids.

3. First Wok Chinese Restaurant

First Wok Chinese Restaurant, which is open seven days a week, is a terrific spot to get up with friends and family for lunch or supper. The menu is wide and offers a variety of options; each dish has a different flavor and aroma that sets it apart from the others. As a dessert, cookies, oranges, and lucky cookies are available.

2. Three Happiness Chinese Restaurant

Three Happiness is a family-owned restaurant with over 20 years of experience servicing the Grand Rapids region. It's a true hidden gem that serves delectable Chinese classics. It is a well-known Chinese traditional American-style restaurant in Grand Rapids. All of the meals are produced from scratch with exceptional components that are unquestionably of excellent quality.

1. P.F. Chang’s

PF Chang's is an Americanized Chinese restaurant franchise that delivers modernized Chinese classics. Each dish has its own distinct flavor profile. There is also a fully stocked bar. Come try the Tokyo Udon Noodle Bowl, Crispy Honey Chicken Bowl, and a variety of other specialties.