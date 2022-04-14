Salt Lake City, UT

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

For decades, the food culture in Salt Lake City, Utah's capital, has given a varied range of culinary delights, including dumplings, noodles, fried rice, hot pot, and more. This list was compiled to assist you in finding just the top establishments in the city. Stop by and pay them a visit; you will not be disappointed!

5. Ho Ho Gourmet

Ho Ho Gourmet is a modest Chinese restaurant that provides everything from chow mein to delectable dim sum (customers believe that Ho Ho Gourmet's dim sum is the best in the city). Diners receive generous and delectable quantities at a reasonable price. The institution has garnered a lot of notice for its consistency in great service and food while operating in Salt Lake City for over 30 years.

4. New Golden Dragon

New Golden Dragon is a bustling Chinese eatery that serves a broad range of classic dishes, lunch specials, and dim sum in a relaxed atmosphere. The restaurant delivers a wide variety of meals, from traditional Cantonese fare to well-known American-Chinese classics. There is also a huge banquet room that can accommodate up to 250 people and is ideal for wedding banquets, birthday celebrations, and other special occasions.

3. Panda Express

Panda Express is a popular Chinese restaurant chain that has multiple locations in Salt Lake City, and every single one of them serves amazing American-Chinese fast-food with great flavors and fresh ingredients. You may order your entrees with steamed veggies, fried rice, white rice, or chow mein as a side dish.

2. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang’s is an upscale Chinese restaurant in Saint Lake City, located in the downtown area of the city. Everything at P.F. Chang’s is made from scratch every day, so you can enjoy only the freshest meals. The place is vegetarian-friendly, and the diners can easily customize their order to suit their preferences.

1. Mi La-Cai Noodle House

Even though this no-frills restaurant focuses on Vietnamese cuisine, you can still find your Chinese favorites on the extensive menu. Their Do Pho alone is why you should pay Mi La-Cai Noodle House a visit. The wait-staff are very attentive and welcoming, you’re guaranteed to have only the best dining experience here.

