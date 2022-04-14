Amarillo, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Amarillo, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvL6O_0f70AnMW00
Unsplash

A lot of people know Amarillo as a city of the Big Texan Steak Ranch, but you will be surprised how rich the dining scene in the city actually is. If you're craving some Chinese, we compiled this list of the top 5 famous places you can visit in Amarillo.

5. Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim whips out amazing Asian fusion cuisine that's undoubtedly one of a kind. The diners can enjoy their amazing dishes in a red-hued dining room. If you're a spicy food lover, this place would be great for you. There is a rich variety of piquant dishes, but even if you can't handle spiciness that well, you can easily customize the order to your liking.

4. Thai Arawan

Even though Thai Arawan's cuisine is mostly Thai, there is still a large selection of Chinese mainstays that everyone is familiar with and enjoys. Since 2002, this family-owned restaurant has been offering authentic Thai and Chinese cuisine to the guests. Thai Arawan is a perfect stop to savor authentic Thai dishes.

3. Panda Express

Panda Express is a Chinese fast-food business that offers a variety of healthy options. Their wait staff is always careful to maintain the place clean for the customers. The location is ideal for people with little time and in need of a fast snack! Come try its Orange Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, and other delicacies.

2. China Star

China Star is a casual restaurant with a buffet serving traditional Chinese cuisine. Its buffet is unquestionably one of the most appealing features for consumers. You can easily bring your family here even if they’re not a big fan of Chinese - there is a huge variety of simple non-Chinese dishes, such as fried chicken, chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

1. Lin's Grand Buffet

Lin's Grand Buffet is an American-Chinese-serving chain that has been operating in Amarillo for over two decades. This place has an extensive Chinese buffet, plus a sushi bar & a Mongolian grill. Come and taste what you've been craving!

Comments

Comments

