Frisco, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Frisco, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzDTR_0f7065GW00
Unsplash

Are you still convinced that you can't find any good Chinese places in Texas? You have no idea how wrong you are! Frisco abounds in amazing Chinese-serving restaurants, and here are some of the best ones that you should definitely stop by:

5. Tasty Garden Chinese Restaurant

Tasty Garden Chinese Restaurant is a small outpost that serves up generous amounts of Chinese favorites for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. The ambiance is lovely, with a window looking into the kitchen so customers can witness everything being prepared to order in real time. The meals of Tasty Garden are produced with just the freshest ingredients, ensuring that the customers receive only the greatest food.

4. Lucky 99 Chinese Restaurant

Lucky 99 is the only Chinese restaurant in town that can compete with Bay Area Chinese cuisine. It's a modest counter-service restaurant that pays close attention to the smallest of details. The cuisine is elegantly presented, colorfully accented, and flavorful. The staff is kind and accommodating, and they will alter your order if you want to add or subtract any veggies or meat.

3. China Wok

From Lo Mein to Special Wing Combo, China Wok is an inconspicuous storefront choice for Chinese staples. It's a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves some of Frisco's greatest Chinese cuisine. If you don’t want to dine in, there are take-out, and online ordering services available.

2. Kitchen Master

Kitchen Master has everything from fresh hand-made dumplings to sizzling stir-fries. This eatery specializes on both Taiwanese and Chinese food. Every morning, the chefs pick, prepare, and cook all of the ingredients by hand. But one of the finest things about this place is their Xiao Long Bao, which are delicious soup dumplings that the people like. Come see for yourself why this location is so busy!

1. Veggie Express

Chinese cuisine is known for its delicious chicken and pork dishes. So, it can be a little tricky for vegans and vegetarians to find a perfect place for them. Luckily, Veggie Express specializes in vegan and vegetarian-style dishes with mock meat that are probably some of the best ones in the whole of Frisco.

