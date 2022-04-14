Oxnard, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Oxnard, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3q23_0f6zi6qj00
Unsplash

Hungry for some delicious dumplings? Oxnard boasts some of the best Chinese restaurants in the whole of California state. This post features some of the best Asian fusion places that can be found in Oxnard.

5. Mandarin House Restaurant

Mandarin House Restaurant, which has been providing Mandarin and Szechuan food in Oxnard since 1980, is a family-owned establishment. There is also a huge selection of drinks to complement any meal. The restaurant is health-conscious, with several vegetarian and gluten-free options. Some of the specialties that you have to try are Szechuan Twice Cooked Pork, Sweet and Sour Pork, Kung Pao Tofu, and so many other delicacies.

4. Happy Panda

Happy Panda is a straightforward diner that serves you delectable American-Chinese classics, delectable dim sum, and more traditional Chinese fare. Customers rave about the restaurant's excellent made-to-order dim sum. The portions are generous, and the pricing is really affordable.

3. Golden Chicken Inn

This Chinese restaurant is perhaps the county's oldest eating establishment. Since 1929, the Golden Chicken Inn has been offering traditional Chinese cuisine to generations of Oxnard locals. With almost nine decades of expertise, the restaurant definitely knows how to make a strong first impression on the diners. Come and taste what you’ve been hankering for!

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a famous Chinese fast-food chain that has thousands of locations throughout the country. And Oxnard is not an exception - Panda Express is one of the busiest Chinese-serving places in the city. If you're looking for a simple place for a quick bite, then Panda Express is a perfect destination for you.

1. Hunan Garden Chinese Restaurant

Hunan Garden is a family-owned restaurant that has been operating in Oxnard since 1989, fulfilling the stomachs and hearts of Oxnard's residents. The restaurant offers distinct levels of taste that enhance the dining experience. You should definitely stop by if you're searching for some authentic food. Your stomach and taste buds will be pleasantly surprised!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food

Comments / 4

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy