Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Oxnard, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Hungry for some delicious dumplings? Oxnard boasts some of the best Chinese restaurants in the whole of California state. This post features some of the best Asian fusion places that can be found in Oxnard.

5. Mandarin House Restaurant

Mandarin House Restaurant, which has been providing Mandarin and Szechuan food in Oxnard since 1980, is a family-owned establishment. There is also a huge selection of drinks to complement any meal. The restaurant is health-conscious, with several vegetarian and gluten-free options. Some of the specialties that you have to try are Szechuan Twice Cooked Pork, Sweet and Sour Pork, Kung Pao Tofu, and so many other delicacies.

4. Happy Panda

Happy Panda is a straightforward diner that serves you delectable American-Chinese classics, delectable dim sum, and more traditional Chinese fare. Customers rave about the restaurant's excellent made-to-order dim sum. The portions are generous, and the pricing is really affordable.

3. Golden Chicken Inn

This Chinese restaurant is perhaps the county's oldest eating establishment. Since 1929, the Golden Chicken Inn has been offering traditional Chinese cuisine to generations of Oxnard locals. With almost nine decades of expertise, the restaurant definitely knows how to make a strong first impression on the diners. Come and taste what you’ve been hankering for!

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is a famous Chinese fast-food chain that has thousands of locations throughout the country. And Oxnard is not an exception - Panda Express is one of the busiest Chinese-serving places in the city. If you're looking for a simple place for a quick bite, then Panda Express is a perfect destination for you.

1. Hunan Garden Chinese Restaurant

Hunan Garden is a family-owned restaurant that has been operating in Oxnard since 1989, fulfilling the stomachs and hearts of Oxnard's residents. The restaurant offers distinct levels of taste that enhance the dining experience. You should definitely stop by if you're searching for some authentic food. Your stomach and taste buds will be pleasantly surprised!