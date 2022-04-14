Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, has its own, unique food experiences you just can't get anywhere else. If you're a local or just a tourist, you have to check these 5 places out.

5. A.W.Lin's Asian Cuisine

A.W.Lin's Asian Cuisine has everything, from genuine Chinese meals to Japanese favorites like sushi and sashimi, as well as numerous Thai favorites. The restaurant focuses on traditional foods, but with a modern twist. Exotic sauces and flavors mix on your plate, and spicy, sour fragrances waft up to greet your nose, creating an intriguing taste trip at this restaurant.

4. Fantastic China

Fantastic China is a long-running Chinese restaurant in a modern setting that serves popular Chinese meals. In addition to dining in, quick take-out is offered. It's a great place to get up with friends or family for lunch because of the welcoming atmosphere. Szechuan Chicken, Shrimp with Snow Peas, and Egg Foo Young are only a few reasons to give this restaurant a go.

3. Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Cooking

Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Cooking is a relaxed eatery that provides classic American-Chinese cuisine in a welcoming environment. This restaurant, which is located within a Chinese market, has gained a lot of notice for its savory original food. If American-style cuisine isn’t your thing, there's also a menu with exclusively authentic Chinese dishes. Mr. Chen's also has some great steaming Boba on the menu.

2. Panda Garden Restaurant

Panda Garden Restaurant is a laid-back restaurant with one of Little Rock's greatest Chinese buffets. Seafood, chicken, pork, noodles, vegetables, and much more abound at the all-you-can-eat buffet. The tasty buffet is, in fact, one of the reasons why people like this place so much and keep coming back for more. So why not come in and indulge in some delectable Chinese cuisine?

1. Three Fold Noodles + Dumpling Co

Everything at Three Fold Noodles + Dumpling Co is produced from scratch, including the delectable dumplings, hand-pulled noodles, and steamed buns, which are all made fresh every morning. Their cuisine reflects the diverse spices and culinary styles used in each region. Every day, even the chips are chopped and cooked. Even the herbs are cleaned and cut by hand. The locals adore this eatery because of its constant freshness. Come try some of the finest Chinese cuisine you'll ever encounter!