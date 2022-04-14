Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Worcester, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Worcester, a city noted as an educational and cultural center, offers some superb restaurants for Chinese food lovers. Below you can find only the best places that are loved by the locals, and there is a big chance you'll love them too.

5. Best Chinese Restaurant

Best Chinese Restaurant is definitely, if not the best, one of the best Chinese restaurants in Worcester. Everything served in this place is huge and you get to savor these large portions for a very reasonable price. The staff is very fast and helpful, ensuring that the diners get only the best dining experience. The must-try dishes are Curry Chicken with Onions and Crab Rangoon.

4. Min's Wok

Min's Wok is unquestionably one of Worcester's best and busiest Chinese restaurants. The comfortable ambiance ensures a fantastic eating experience, which is why the customers adore this establishment. All you have to do now is arrive and enjoy the kitchen that has already been set up for you!

3. Golden Wok

Golden Wok is a family-owned restaurant with superb Chinese and Thai cuisines, attentive service, and friendly personnel. Customers may enjoy Boneless Spare Ribs, Hunan-style Shrimp & Chicken, General Tso's Chicken, and a variety of other dishes. There are three different menus that feature over 100 different dishes.

2. Chuan Shabu

Chuan Shabu is well-known in Worcester for its cook-your-own hot pot, as well as a variety of delectable authentic Chinese food and vegetarian alternatives. There's also a wide selection of drinks, beers, and bubble teas to wash down all of the excellent food. From the moment you walk in until you leave, the customer service is excellent, and the whole ambiance is comfortable and soothing.

1. Dragon Dynasty Take Out

Dragon Dynasty Take Out is a busy restaurant that serves Chinese-American take-out, and one of the reasons for its popularity is its quick take-out service. The menu is extensive, spanning four pages, ensuring that everyone will find something to fulfill their hunger. With decades of joint skill-making delectable delicacies in the kitchen, Dragon Dynasty is well worth a journey. Steamed Dumplings, Chicken Teriyaki, Crab Rangoon, and a variety of other dishes are must-tries. Come in and get a taste of what you've been craving!