Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Columbus, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Are you on the hunt for the best Chinese restaurants in Columbus? This post features only the best places that you should definitely stop by.

5. Mandarin Cafe

Mandarin Cafe is a family-run restaurant that serves wonderful authentic Chinese cuisine. The service is some of the greatest you'll find anywhere. The staff is really kind and always willing to assist their visitors with whatever they want. General Tso’s Chicken is one of Mandarin Cafe's most popular meals.

4. Shangri La Chinese Gourmet

Shangri La Chinese Gourmet is a no-frills place with a huge selection of Chinese classics. It is one of the most popular places in Columbus for take-out, the place is always bustling with such orders. Any dish you're going to order here is going to be full of flavor and seasoned to perfection. The people here are kind and welcoming to any customers.

3. Lin China

Lin China is a prominent Chinese restaurant that serves stir-fries, noodles, miscellaneous rice dishes, and vegetarian options on the menu. The restaurant is recognized in Columbus for its wide selection of fresh ingredients, the flavor of the food, and excellent customer-oriented service.

2. China wok

China Wok is a welcoming restaurant serving traditional Chinese meat and seafood dishes. It is committed to giving its customers the best eating experience possible. China Wok is a vegetarian-friendly restaurant that can tailor your orders and uses only the freshest ingredients to ensure that guests get the greatest meal possible. Shrimp Roll, Rice Noodle Soup, Moo Shu, and a variety of other dishes are among the specialties.

1. Chef Lee's Peking Restaurant

Chef Lee's Peking Restaurant is undeniably one of the busiest and most favorite Chinese restaurants in the whole of Columbus. Everything here is made-to-order and only from the freshest ingredients. If you're looking for something on a spicier side, then this should be your next destination - Chef Lee's Peking Restaurant concentrates on Sichuan-style food. But even if you can't handle piquant things, you can dial it down easily to match your preferences.