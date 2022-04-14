Moreno Valley, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Moreno Valley, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Moreno Valley's culinary scene offers a diverse experience that will take your taste buds around the world. Whether you want Szechuan spice, xiao long bao, dim sum, or orange chicken, there’s no shortage of places to visit in Moreno Valley for your next Chinese food fix!

5. Thai Garden Restaurant

Thai Garden Restaurant serves some of Moreno Valley's greatest Thai cuisine. Aside from Thai cuisine, there is also fantastic Chinese food. The restaurant is quiet and intimate, making it an ideal spot for a peaceful evening. The food may be a little too spicy for some, but diners may adjust the heat level to their preference.

4. Mr You Express

Mr You Express serves a variety of fast-style Chinese cuisine, making it ideal for those who don't have much time and are simply looking for a quick bite. The meal is always wonderful and savory, and the prices are affordable. Steamed Rice, Egg Roll, Wonton Soup, Egg Flower Soup, and a variety of other dishes are among the specialties.

3. Canton Chinese Food

Canton Chinese Food is one of the hole-in-a-wall eateries, but it’s definitely worth checking out. It is a vegetarian-friendly eatery that is undoubtedly one of Moreno Valley's top Chinese restaurants. The restaurant has operated in Moreno Valley for more than two decades, and the owners know how to create a strong first impression on their customers.

2. China One

China One is a modest diner that provides simple Chinese cuisine that is recognizable to everyone, as well as other regional delicacies. Diners are welcome to visit and enjoy their inviting community and superb service. Everything on the menu is prepared to order, and you may simply remove anything from a dish if you don't like it. Come and savor China One’s Crab Rangoon, Butterfly Shrimp, Steamed Pork, and many others.

1. Dragon House

Dragon House is one of the oldest restaurants in Moreno Valley that has been whipping out delicious Mandarin and Szechuan-style food for over 45 years. The cozy ambiance, the attentive staff, the welcoming service, and the flavors - are the reasons why you need to stop by this place next time you're in the area.

Published by

