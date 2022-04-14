Yonkers, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Yonkers, New York

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

You don't have to be in China to taste some of the country’s most authentic dishes. Yonkers has a wide selection of different places: from upscale restaurants to small eateries. This post features only the best Chinese places, that you definitely need to visit:

5. No. 1 Kitchen

No. 1 Kitchen is one of Yonkers' greatest take-out restaurants. Customers like how fresh and tasty everything is here. The crew is always pleasant and works promptly to ensure that you have your food as soon as possible. No. 1 Kitchen offers generous quantities at an affordable price.

4. Golden Dragon

Golden Dragon is a no-frills counter-serve that serves up Chinese-American classics for takeout as well as delivery. The restaurant is noted for its wide variety of flavors and high-quality fresh ingredients. Customers get to enjoy the friendly atmosphere and good service. Crispy General Tso's Crispy Sesame Beef, Sesame Shrimp, and a variety of other dishes are among their most recognized delicacies.

3. Family Kitchen

Family Kitchen is a basic counter-service cafe that specializes in delectable Chinese cuisine and is a favorite take-out destination. The restaurant is known for its cleanliness; everything is pristine. As a result, customers may taste delectable traditional cuisine in a warm, welcoming environment.

2. Hungry Crab Cajun Seafood

Hungry Crab Cajun Seafood is a tiny, cozy restaurant that specializes in Chinese, Japanese, and Southeast cuisine, particularly seafood. For everything on the menu, there are vegetarian choices. A large variety of beverages are also offered, as well as a bar. Here, the food is always fresh and delectable!

1. Panda Express

Panda Express is a prominent Chinese fast-food chain that is ideal for folks who don't have time to wait for a meal and need everything prepared quickly. Everything is provided fast and with the freshest ingredients possible. The place is spotless, and the staff is very welcoming and ready to help you with whatever it is you need.

