Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Des Moines, the capital and also most populated city in Iowa, has some of the best selection of Chinese places: from a hole in the wall to modern restaurants. Get the scoop on the best local restaurants that you can find in Des Moines.

5. Shang Yuen

Shang Yuen is a little cafe that provides a range of wonderful, well-known Chinese dishes that everyone enjoys. There are take-out and delivery options in addition to dining in. Many individuals have been coming here for several years, and the consumers particularly like the consistency of flavor, cuisine, and service.

4. Fawn's Asian Cuisine

Fawn's Asian Cuisine has been in Des Moines for more than a decade, and with that much expertise, they know how to amaze you. The restaurant's menu provides something for everyone, from classic comfort cuisine to innovative foods you've never tried before. It's a small space, but the delectable fusion cuisine and welcoming staff make up for it.

3. Tsing Tsao South

Tsing Tsao South is a bright and modern counter-serve restaurant with a menu that includes traditional Chinese meals as well as a variety of lunch and dinner specials. The pricing is reasonable, and you get what you pay for. Customers rave over the Jalapeno Crab Rangoon, Moo Shi, Singapore Noodle & Chicken Pad Thai, and many more delicacies. Come in and enjoy the warm environment, well appointed space, and helpful staff.

2. New China Buffet & Grill

New China Buffet & Grill is a basic establishment with an all-you-can-eat buffet with typical Chinese food, as well as sushi and a variety of American cuisines. The buffet is one of the customers' favorites, and the food is replaced on a frequent basis to ensure maximum freshness. Even if a buffet isn't your thing, there's a standard menu with over 150 items to choose from. Here, anybody can discover something to their liking!

1. Sam's Fine Food & Egg Rolls

Sam's Fine Food & Egg Rolls is a bustling, family-run restaurant that serves both traditional and American-Chinese fare. This restaurant is suited for groups of friends or family. Take-out service is also provided, which is very popular among residents. Stop by and savor some of the best Chinese dishes in the whole of Des Moines.