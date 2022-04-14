Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Huntsville, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Looking for a new place where you can enjoy some delicious Chinese cuisine? Then you're in luck. Huntsville has a lot of great Chinese-serving restaurants that can satisfy any palate. This post features the top 5 best ones.

5. Great Panda Restaurant

Great Panda Restaurant is a no-frills counter-service restaurant that serves delicious Chinese classics. The cafe, which is located downtown near the Huntsville hospital, features a variety of Chinese appetizers, entrees, and combination plates. Everything on the menu is prepared using the highest quality ingredients.

4. Mei Wei Asian Bistro

Apart from Chinese food, Mei Wei Asian Bistro focuses on a variety of other cuisines. Come experience some delicious Mongolian and Thai cuisine that has been supplemented with flavors from different areas, giving the meals a really distinct flavor. There are a variety of lunch specials on the menu as well. Stop by and sample some of the greatest Black Pepper Shrimp you'll ever have.

3. Ding How II restaurant

In a pleasant, colorful atmosphere, the Ding How II restaurant serves up typical Chinese meals. It's a family-run business that's been servicing Huntsville and the surrounding towns for over three decades. Some of the specialties include Steak Cantonese, Pan Fried Choy Sum, Vegetable Egg Roll & Beef Teriyaki, and so many others that are going to make you fall in love with this place.

2. China Taste Restaurant

China Taste Restaurant is a casual diner that specializes in classic Chinese cuisine, including Cantonese, Szechuan, and Hunan cuisines. The menu is extensive, so each diner will be able to discover exactly what they're looking for. Crispy Pan-Fried Dumplings, Steamed Dumplings, Boneless Ribs, and so many more are some of the most popular things among customers.

1. P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang's is a well-known Asian restaurant with locations around the country, and Huntsville locals may dine there as well. P.F. Chang's focuses on genuine Chinese food, but with a contemporary twist. The meal captures the nostalgic pleasure of cherished traditional Chinese dishes while also delighting modern palates.