Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in San Bernardino, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Looking for a new go-to spot or simply seeking to see new places? Finding a nice Chinese restaurant may be difficult and time-consuming in any case. So, here are some of San Bernardino's top and busiest Chinese restaurants.

5. Golden Dragon

Golden Dragon is a family-owned restaurant with an old-school dining room that serves a range of popular Chinese meals. This restaurant provides excellent service in addition to a delectable meal. The meal is always freshly cooked and scorching hot, and there are plenty of alternatives for vegetarians and vegans.

4. Yang Noodle House

Yang Noodle House has some fantastic hand-pulled noodles that enhance the flavor of their noodle soups. Because of how good everything on the menu is, as well as the top-notch service, this institution has garnered a sizable fanbase.



3. The Little Dragon

The Little Dragon Restaurant serves Cantonese-focused Chinese meals in a modest, art-infused setting. The facility is warm and inviting, with enough room for big groups of family and friends. The menu offers a variety of tantalizing options that will delight even the most discerning palates. BBQ Hot Chicken Wings, Pan Fried Dumpling, Crab Rangoon, and a variety of other dishes are among the must-try delicacies.

2. Tasty Goody

Tasty Goody is a large restaurant where you may build your own combination platter from a variety of Chinese classics. They provide large amounts of their delicious food, which is always prepared to order and produced with the freshest ingredients. Come and savor its Orange Flavor Chicken, Mushroom Chicken, Szechwan Chicken, and many other delicious chicken dishes.

1. Happy Family Vegetarian

Chinese cuisine is full of meat, and it can be a real challenge to find some vegan or vegetarian options. However, Happy Family Vegetarian is one of the few establishments where the majority of the food is vegetarian, but you can also find a good range of meat products. You can find anything here; from Mushroom House Chicken to smoothies.