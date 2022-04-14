Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Hialeah, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Chinese cuisine is loved throughout the whole world. And Hialeah is no different. With so many different Chinese restaurants it can be hard to pick the right one for you. And to help you this list features the top 5 places you need to visit in Hialeah.

5. China Casa

China Casa has over forty years of expertise in Hialeah preparing delectable Cantonese-Chinese, so it knows how to meet all of its clients' desires. To prepare its dishes, the restaurant employs only the finest premium sauces and the freshest ingredients. If you’re starving, this place is the perfect destination for you with its huge portions.

4. Canton Village

Canton Village Restaurant is a low-key cafe that serves Chinese classics including fried rice and soups, as well as a variety of drinks. There are several vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free alternatives available. Cashew Nut Chicken, Pepper Steak, and Shrimp with Garlic Sauce are some of the greatest foods to try. You'll be begging for more after just one taste!

3. Ming Village Chinese Restaurant

Ming Village Chinese Restaurant, which has been dishing out wonderful meals to the local community since 1998, serves a range of classic dishes and dim sum. It's a family-friendly establishment, and everything is pristine, making it an excellent choice for a pleasant eating experience with your family. Some of the specialties are Egg Foo Young, Pepper Steak, Rice Noodle Soup, and many more.

2. Happy Buffet

Happy Buffet is easily one of the busiest places in Hialeah. It focuses on Chinese dishes, as well as delicious sushi, but the thing that caters the most to the customers is its buffet. There is a great selection of dishes, and everyone is sure to find something for themselves.

1. China Buffet

China Buffet is another extremely popular Chinese establishment that has an amazing buffet. It is a roomy place, with a huge choice of different dishes. At affordable prices, you get to enjoy a big variety of different Chinese dishes. So, grab a plate, and come enjoy one of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in the whole of Hialeah.