Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Baton Rouge, the capital of Louisiana, is a great place to visit whether you want to have Peking duck, soup dumplings, or excellent egg rolls. We compiled this list of the top 5 busiest Chinese restaurants in Baton Rouge after doing extensive research.

5. China Food

China Culinary is a restaurant that serves authentic Chinese cuisine, consisting of regional delicacies prepared using fresh, authentic ingredients procured from the local market to assure food quality. The cuisine, service, and personnel are all consistently excellent. Come in and get a taste of what you've been craving!

4. Hunan Chinese Restaurant

Hunan Chinese Restaurant is a laid-back mini-mall eatery that provides authentic Chinese cuisine, as well as a delicious lunch buffet. They provide a variety of vibrant and scrumptious selections on the huge menu, and the staff is kind and helpful. Their Curry Chicken is the finest in town.

3. Oriental Pearl Restaurant

Oriental Pearl Restaurant is a laid-back diner that delivers delectable Chinese and Japanese food to Baton Rouge locals. There is a sushi bar as well as a lunch buffet. Whatever you're craving, the restaurant has it.

2. Panda Express

Are you looking for a fast bite to eat? You don't have time to wait for your meal to arrive? Then Panda Express is the place to be. The restaurant serves spicy Asian cuisine in a fast food setting without sacrificing quality or taste. It is one of the most popular Asian chain restaurants in the country, and the moment you walk in, you'll understand why: superb service, amazing cuisine, and friendly employees.

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is another chain restaurant that specializes in traditional Chinese cuisine with a distinct contemporary flavor that will captivate and excite your taste buds. This establishment has a welcoming ambiance that is ideal for dating nights. There are a plethora of choices for vegetarian and gluten-free items on the menu. So, everyone can find something for themselves here!

