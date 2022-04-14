Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Spokane, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Spokane is recognized for its eclectic food scene, which includes some fantastic Asian eateries. Come check out some of the greatest ones on our list:

5. Chef Lu's Asian Bistro

Chef Lu's Asian Bistro specializes in authentic Chinese wok-cooked meals, both traditional and modern. Chef Lu employs a unique cooking technique that necessitates the use of a very hot wok to lock in flavors while keeping meats and veggies crisp. This place is always busy with take-outs. The staff are very polite, and always make sure that the diners get the best experience here.

4. Red Dragon

Red Dragon is open seven days a week to satisfy everyone's appetite for Chinese-American classics in Spokane. It's a terrific lunch spot and happy hour spot in lovely downtown Hillyard. They feature a vegan cuisine as well as a complete range of non-vegetarian options. The entire establishment is decked up in red and gold.

3. China Dragon Restaurant

China Dragon is a family-friendly restaurant that takes pride in serving delicious meals to multigenerational families. The restaurant is distinguished by its exceptional quality of service and friendly employees. There are also family dinners, a children's menu, and a senior's menu, making this a great spot to spend an evening with your family.

2. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's Spokane is a quaint restaurant that serves genuine Chinese food with a unique modern twist. This restaurant franchise serves delectable Asian fusion cuisine, as well as inventive bar menus that introduce you to new exquisite blended drinks. It's the type of spot where you can take your date or your family for a cozy evening.

1. Cathay Inn

The Cathay Inn Chinese Food Restaurant is the place to go in Spokane for the greatest Chinese food. There's a vast selection of delectable American-Chinese cuisine to pick from on the menu. You may enjoy your dinner with a beverage in a calm setting.