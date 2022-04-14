Lubbock, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Lubbock, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Although, like the rest of Texas, Lubbock is most known for Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steaks. However, there are still some great Chinese restaurants to be found; some of the best are mentioned below:

5. Yuyo Japanese Restaurant

Despite the fact that Yuyo Japanese Restaurant specializes in exquisite Japanese hibachi, sushi, and other delicacies, the menu also includes a large selection of Chinese foods. It's a laid-back establishment that serves meals in a relaxing atmosphere.

4. Panda Express

Panda Express serves American-Chinese cuisine and is one of Lubbock's busiest restaurants. The restaurant offers a large dining room with lots of seating. The staff is always friendly and helpful.

3. China Star

China Star has been delivering genuine Chinese cuisine to the Lubbock community for the past ten years. It's a straightforward Chinese restaurant with an all-you-can-eat buffet of traditional foods and a Mongolian barbecue. China Star is a great spot to bring a large group of friends or family for an inexpensive buffet meal.

2. Dragon Buffet

The Dragon Buffet is a stylish restaurant with a traditional Chinese theme. One of the finest aspects of this establishment is already in its name: buffet. Many guests come here only to partake in the restaurant's delectable all-you-can-eat buffet. Another fantastic feature of this restaurant is the wait-staff, who are always kind, friendly, and attentive.

1. P.F. Chang’s

In Lubbock, P.F. Chang's is an excellent choice for American-Chinese and traditional Chinese cuisine. Vegetarians can find plenty of cuisine alternatives here. P.F. Chang's Lubbock offers delectable Asian-inspired family-style meals. The service is excellent, and the meal is served promptly. Some of the specialties that you have to try are Spicy Shrimp Wontons, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Rice Noodle Soup, and many others.

