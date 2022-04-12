Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in North Las Vegas, Nevada

Unsplash

North Las Vegas, a quiet suburban town at first glance, boasts some fantastic Chinese restaurants that will transport you to another world. Get the inside scoop on some of the greatest local eateries we've discovered:

5. MB China Restaurant

MB China is a no-frills strip-mall eatery that serves delicious Chinese comfort food that everyone's familiar with. The customer service is very prompt, and the customers get all of their dishes very quickly without having to wait for ages. The staff are very friendly and always ready to help with whatever it is you need. The place is open seven days a week, so you can visit it anytime you want.

4. New China Restaurant

New China Restaurant is a local chain in North Las Vegas that serves traditional Chinese cuisine at affordable prices in a casual setting. The food here is always fresh, flavorful, and promptly served. You'll have a hard time deciding what to eat because the menu is so extensive. It doesn't matter, though; whatever you select will taste and smell fantastic.

3. Golden Phoenix Restaurant

In North Las Vegas, Golden Phoenix Restaurant serves authentic and delicious Chinese and other Asian cuisines. The restaurant is noted for its wide range of tastes and high-quality new ingredients. This restaurant welcomes families and has a children's menu that includes spare ribs, fried shrimp, and sweet & sour chicken. While you wait for your dinner, complimentary wonton chips with sweet and sour dipping sauce are offered to you.

2. China A GoGo

China A GoGo is a small, pleasant fast-service restaurant that specializes in Chinese cuisine. Take-out and delivery are also available. The restaurant has made it its goal to provide the diners with the most unforgettable dining experience possible. To cook each dish, the ingredients are meticulously chosen and only the freshest and most appropriate components are utilized. Honey walnut shrimp, kung pao mix, and a variety of other dishes are among the hallmark dishes.

1. Tasty China

Tasty China is a Chinese classic restaurant that serves Cantonese, Sichuan, and Hunan cuisine, as well as a variety of lunch specials and vegetarian options. The staff goes above and beyond to ensure that you have a fantastic eating experience at their establishment. Within a 4-mile radius, takeout, catering, and even delivery services are available. Crispy Royal Prawns, Honey Ginger Chicken, Chow Mein, Moo Shu, and many more dishes are among the finest.