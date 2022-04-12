Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Unsplash

Hungry for some delicious soup dumplings? Fort Wayne can offer its residents and tourists some amazing Chinese places that might become your favorite go-to spots, and here are some of the best ones:

5. Q House

Q House is a simple counter-serve eatery that specializes in Chinese cuisine. The prices are very affordable, you can get full quite easily without spending too much money. Make sure to try shrimp lo mein or chicken lo mein, these dishes are to die for!

4. Han Dynasty

Working seven days a week, the Han Dynasty has some of the best dim sum and traditional Chinese dishes in the city. The food is always fresh, and the staff are friendly, poised to help you at any time. Stop by, and savor its delectable Sweet and Sour Chicken, egg rolls, and Crab Rangoon.

3. Hainan House

Hainan House Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment that serves traditional Chinese cuisine in a casual setting. The Hainan House is a popular Chinese restaurant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, that offers a diverse menu of gourmet Chinese, Hunan, Szechwan, Cantonese, and Vietnamese cuisine. Some of the best dishes are Mongolian Beef, Orange Chicken, and some seafood dishes.

2. China Palace Restaurant

The top Chinese restaurant in Fort Wayne, China Palace Restaurant, serves all of your favorite quintessential Chinese cuisine at a reasonable price. There is a lot of dining space, so you can easily go there with larger groups of friends or family. They are quite flexible when it comes to customizing the order.

1. Wu's Fine Chinese Cuisine

Wu's Fine Chinese Cuisine offers a large range of Chinese classics as well as lunch specials in a big, peaceful setting. Wu's has two menus, an American-Chinese menu and an authentic menu, both of which may satisfy any palate and are presented beautifully by the skilled culinary staff. On almost every menu item, they provide a gluten-free alternative. Come here for a fantastic eating experience.