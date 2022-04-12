Gilbert, AZ

Top 4 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Gilbert, Arizona

Restaurant Review

Arizona's culinary scene is full of surprises, unique restaurants and fantastic food worth traveling for. And Gilbert is no exception. Having a lot of great Chinese places, you are sure to find your favorite go-to spot, especially, with the help of the list, featuring the best Chinese-serving restaurants:

4. Wei Wok Chinese bistro

This humble eatery serves some of the city's most delectable Chinese favorites. The cuisine will create a favorable impression on you because it is served in a nice atmosphere. The portions are generous, yet the pricing is reasonable, and the staff are always attentive, and welcoming to new and regular diners. Come and savor its Szechuan Chicken, Sweet and Sour Pork, and many others.

3. Yao Chinese Restaurant

Yao Chinese Restaurant is a Chinese café that offers a variety of menu options, including family-style meals in bright, simple settings. This restaurant is owned and maintained by a family and is noted for its original cuisine and excellent service. All of their meals are created from scratch, and take-out orders may be picked up in as little as 15-20 minutes.

2. The Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

In this simple dining area, the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant serves traditional Chinese cuisine including Beijing, Sichuan, and Cantonese-style dishes, as well as yummy beverages that complement any meal well. Since 2005, the restaurant has been providing Chinese food in Gilbert, with a menu that includes a broad variety of Chinese dishes.

1. Dragon Wok Fine Chinese Restaurant

Dragon Wok Fine Chinese Restaurant is a bustling Chinese eatery with a varied menu and delectable specialties served in a magnificent atmosphere. It has been named one of America's top 100 excellent Chinese restaurants. Open seven days a week, here you can try some amazing dishes, such as Pung Wok Shrimp, Hot and Sour Soup, Moo Shu, and many others.

