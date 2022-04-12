Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Madison, Wisconsin

Unsplash

Madison, the capital city of Wisconsin, has a lot to offer to those whose favorite cuisine is Chinese. From traditional dim sum to Peking duck, Madison has it all. And these are some of the best places that you can visit right now:

5. Ichiban Sichuan Restaurant

The cooks of Ichiban Sichuan Restaurant specialize in genuine and delectable Chinese cuisine. There is a large menu, with one page dedicated entirely to American-Chinese meals, so you won't have any trouble finding what you're looking for. The service is prompt, and you won;t have to be waiting ages to enjoy your meal.

4. Double 10 Mini Hot Pot

Serving in Madison since 2013, located on the University Ave, Double 10 Mini Hot Pot, offers authentic Hot Pot for dine-in and delectable Northeast Chinese food is available for and takeaway. To guarantee that its customers receive only the greatest food, the establishment uses only the freshest dishes. Stop by and try some amazing egg rolls, dumplings, and juicy buns.

3. Happy Wok

Happy Wok is a stand-alone restaurant with a large selection of Chinese meals. To produce each meal, they carefully select spices and utilize only the freshest and most natural ingredients, attempting to cook them in a healthy manner to deliver nutritional cuisine. In addition to dining inside the restaurant, there is also a drive-thru window and delivery service.

2. Nani Restaurant

Nani Restaurant is a large, peaceful Chinese restaurant that specializes in dim sum and other Cantonese and Sichuan cuisines. They concentrate on delivering a delectable dim sum cuisine with a wide choice, ample quantities, courteous service, and attractive and roomy seating. You have to try Nani Restaurant’s shrimp dumplings, baked BBQ pork buns, and xiao long bao.

1. Dumpling Haus

Dumpling Haus is a Chinese counter-service restaurant that serves dumplings, noodles, and buns in a casual setting. One of the many things that made this restaurant so famous among the locals is the dipping sauce that comes with the dumplings. It's an informal restaurant that provides very great food, and it's definitely worth a visit!