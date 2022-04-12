Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Toledo, Ohio

Unsplash

In Toledo, Chinese food is quite popular. Although the city does not have its own Chinatown, there is still a wide range of good Chinese restaurants to choose from; here are a few of the best:

5. Golden Lily Chinese Restaurant

Golden Lily Chinese Restaurant is a welcoming, large establishment that provides delectable Chinese food. Aside from being able to dine-in the restaurant, the drive-thru window and delivery services are available. Once you’re there, savor Lemon Chicken and Wor Dip Har.

4. QQ Kitchen

The cuisine of QQ Kitchen is mostly Chinese, but there are also some Korean and Japanese mainstays to savor. Some of the specialities on the menu include Tong Soo Yo, Dragon Phoenix, and Bi Bim Bop. This family-owned restaurant offers take out, delivery, however within a 5-mile radius, and catering.

3. Flower Drum Restaurant

Flower Drum Restaurant is a casual Chinese eatery that specializes in sushi and hibachi, but also a wide range of Chinese dishes. They have a friendly staff who welcomes you as soon as you enter and delivers excellent service. Near the restaurant, there is ample parking. Come try what you've been looking forward to!

2. Hot Sizzling Wok

Hot Sizzling Wok is a premium American-Chinese restaurant that specializes in Cantonese, Mandarin, and Sichuan-style cuisines. The prices are reasonable given the large amounts that clients receive. Just let your waitress know if you want the chef to adjust the hot and spicy meals to suit your preferences. It’s definitely a hidden gem of Toledo.

1. Jing Chuan Chinese Restaurant

Since 1985, Jing Chuan has been offering delectable Chinese cuisine. The restaurant provides its patrons with the most opulent dining experience possible, with meals prepared from scratch using family recipes. They only utilize the freshest, never-frozen ingredients, which are enhanced by a terrific experience provided by their expert staff.