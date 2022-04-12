Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Buffalo, New York

Unsplash

Sadly, Buffalo doesn't have its own Chinatown, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to enjoy some of your favorite Chinese classics. We created this list of the top 5 popular locations in the Buffalo region to help you visit just the finest spots:

5. China Kitchen

China Kitchen is a basic eatery that specializes in both authentic and Americanized Chinese cuisine, delivering delectable meals every day using fresh, local produce. It's a good place to change things out from your typical hangout, and you won't be disappointed. There are also fortune cookies available that you can get with your meal.

4. House of China

Some of Buffalo's greatest Chinese classics may be found at this unpretentious counter-service restaurant. The diners enjoy wonderful meals for relatively reasonable costs, which keeps them coming back to the House of China. The meal captures the nostalgic pleasure of cherished traditional Chinese dishes while also delighting modern palates.

3. Home Taste

Home Taste is a fantastic Chinese restaurant that is tucked away in a back alley. It serves cuisine that is simple, pleasant, and tasty, yet quite low-priced. Home Taste is dedicated to providing authentic Chinese cuisine near the Amherst campus of the University of Buffalo. Home Taste is well-known for its handmade dumplings and other Chinese delicacies.

2. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a well-known Chinese restaurant brand in the United States, and it's no different in Buffalo. This restaurant is one of the most popular in the city, having a reputation for outstanding original meals with modern twists. The place is spacious and has a lot of big booth seats, so don't think twice about bringing your whole family here.

1. Taste Good Chinese Restaurant

Taste Good Chinese Restaurant is a simple Chinese restaurant with some of the greatest Chinese dishes, and it has gotten a lot of positive feedback for its high-quality, fresh, and delicious food. You'll find everything you're desiring on the extensive menu. Some of the specialities include Mou Don Gai, Boneless Chicken and more. Come here, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere, and delectable plates.