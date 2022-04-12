Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Durham, North Carolina

Unsplash

Durham is known for its technology companies and scholarly institutions, but that's not the only thing it has to offer. Durham has some amazing food scenes, especially Chinese restaurants, and here are some of the best ones:

5. Peony Asian Bistro

Peony Asian Bistro serves a variety of Asian cuisines, including Chinese, Japanese, and Thai. There are a variety of foods on the menu to guarantee that the guests never run out of choices. The service is consistently excellent and prompt.

4. Shanghai Restaurant

Shanghai Restaurant is home to some of Durham's greatest Cantonese cuisine. Each one-of-a-kind meal is created to order using only the best and freshest ingredients. In terms of amount and quality of food, the pricing is reasonable.

3. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a family-friendly restaurant franchise in Durham that serves inventive Asian cuisine in a distinctive setting. Many of its exquisite meals, such as iconic lettuce wraps, fried rice, and Singapore street noodles, are available in a gluten-free section of the menu, but these aren’t the only gluten–free choices available. Throughout the day, they provide lunch bundles, delicious meals, and dessert options. P.F. Chang's has it all, so whatever you're desiring, you'll find it here.

2. Happy China

Happy China is one of Durham's most renowned and critically praised restaurants, having earned the Indy's award for the past eight years and the Herald Sun's award in 2012 and 2015. It offers genuine Szechuan-style cuisine, hibachi, and high-quality Chinese food that is constantly served to all of the customers.

1. Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant

The authentic Szechuan, Canton, Peking, and Hunan cuisines are served at Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, ensuring that guests get exactly what they want. Traditional Hong Kong dim sum is provided on weekends. It serves the most affordable and genuine dim sum in the Triangle region. There's also some delectable Jasmine Tea to sample.