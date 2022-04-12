Plano, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Plano, Texas

The broad range of Tex-Mex food found in Texas is well-known. Plano, on the other hand, has a diverse range of Chinese eateries. As a result, we put up a list of the best Chinese restaurants in the area:

5. Mah-Jong Chinese Kitchen

If you're going to eat Chinese food, this is the place to go. Mah-Jong Chinese Kitchen is a classy establishment that serves delectable dim sum and other Chinese delicacies. A pleasant patio and a bar are also accessible. Everything on the menu is served hot, fresh, and well seasoned. Come try what you've been looking forward to!

4. Sichuan Folk & Hot Pot Restaurant

This unpretentious eatery specializes in fiery Szechuan cuisine and delectable hot pots. Because the quantities are so huge, customers frequently have to depart with to-go boxes. The staff is extremely attentive and will go out of their way to ensure that you have the finest eating experience possible. Give them a chance, and you'll be satisfied and far from disappointed in the end.

3. Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine

Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine is a relaxed Chinese eatery with a modern design that serves classic Chinese meals. It has been a cornerstone of the Plano neighborhood for years, and its exceptional Chinese food, good service, and kind employees have garnered a lot of favorable reviews. They provide substantial meals at a fair price. Come and savor their Kung Pao Shrimp, Orange Chicken and Salt & Pepper Shrimp.

2. Sichuanese Cuisine

Sichuanese Cuisine has been serving wonderful spicy Chinese meals in a strip-shop ambiance in Plano since 1992. Sichuan cuisine is a family-friendly restaurant that offers a wide variety of tastes and cooking techniques. The most popular and tasty meals on the menu include "Twice-Cooked Pork" or "Dan Dan Noodles," as well as other well-known dishes like "Tea-Smoked Duck."

1. Yao Fuzi

Yao Fuzi Cuisine is an elevated fine dining restaurant with a creative take on Chinese cuisine as well as specialty cocktails. Yao Fuzi is the perfect destination for dining because of its attention to detail, goal suggestions, and tasty cuisine. You have to try their dumplings and Crispy Beef in the whole of Plano.

