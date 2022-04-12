Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska

Unsplash

Even though Nebraska in regards to cuisine is best known for its corn and beef, there are more than enough decent Chinese spots in Lincoln, the capital of Nebraska. So here's a list of Chinese-serving restaurants that are not only decent, but some of the best ones. Because you only deserve the best!

5. Chopsticks Chinese Cuisine

This inconspicuous eatery serves some of Lincoln's greatest lo mein, fried rice, and other delectable delicacies. This place is one of the favorite go-to Chinese restaurants because of the consistency in meal quality, large quantities, and outstanding service. The restaurant also has some amazing combination specials, and lunch specials.

4. Imperial Palace

Imperial Palace specializes in American-Chinese cuisine, however it also serves some traditional Chinese dishes. The cuisine is fantastic, and the service is excellent, but it is the prices that make this establishment so popular.

3. Rolling Wok

Rolling Wok is a no-frills restaurant that serves popular Chinese food and offers pick-up and delivery service. Rolling Wok offers a wide range of entrees at extremely reasonable prices for the amount of food you receive. Rolling Wok is a family-owned and operated business in Lincoln City that has been providing Chinese cuisine for over twenty-six years.

2. Ming's House

Ming's House is a straightforward visit for hearty quantities of Chinese American classics, as well as lunch specials and delivery. Ming's House is the place to go for quick, delicious Chinese food at a reasonable price. The personnel are always kind and helpful. The restaurant offers a delicious combination supper that includes an appetizer.

1. Mr. Hui's

Mr. Hui's is without a doubt one of Lincoln's top Chinese restaurants. It's in a great location, only 3 minutes from the University of Nebraska East Campus. There is a large gluten-free menu and will go out of their way to assist customers who are gluten-free or vegetarian. Savor Mr. Hui’s Basil Chicken, Shredded Pork with Bean Curd & Bamboo Shoot, and yummy Milk Tea.