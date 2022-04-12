Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Anchorage, Alaska

Unsplash

Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, boasts a number of excellent Chinese restaurants that would satisfy any appetite. Whatever you're in the mood for, Anchorage's eateries have it. And, to save you time, we've compiled a list of the city's best five Chinese restaurants:

5. Oriental Garden

The Korean/Chinese food served at Oriental Garden is well-known throughout the city. The combo plates are generously portioned and of excellent quality. For numerous years, Oriental Garden has been serving the neighborhood by providing traditional Chinese food made with only the freshest ingredients at reasonable prices. The Mongolian beef and sesame chicken combination is the restaurant's greatest selling.

4. China Town Restaurant

In Anchorage, China Town Restaurant offers a unique and genuine Chinese eating experience. This is a Chinese family-run business that provides consistently excellent service. There is also a fantastic buffet provided on weekends. Cashew Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, and Sesame Chicken are some of the most popular meals, and you should absolutely taste them.

3. Kenny's Kitchen

This vibrant restaurant serves Chinese and Japanese cuisine. Diners may enjoy not only the delicious food but also the traditional ambience in a warm and pleasant setting. The proprietor has gone to great lengths to make the restaurant the cleanest and tidiest it can be, and the customer service is consistently excellent.

2. China Lights Oriental Cuisine

China Lights Oriental Cuisine is a local chain of Chinese restaurants with one of the most extensive menus you'll ever see, as well as a lunch buffet. In terms of amount and quality of food, the pricing is worth it. Customers remark that the buffet at this restaurant is one of the greatest in the city.

1. Charlie's Bakery & Chinese Restaurant

Do you want anything sweet? Then Charlie's Bakery & Chinese Restaurant should be on your list of places to visit. This no-frills café serves some of the city's greatest cakes and pastries, as well as delicious Chinese classics. Every day, the location is rather packed, but you will receive your food fast. With each sip of their delectable broth and crunch of the chicken, you'll be hankering for more.