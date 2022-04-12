Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Jersey City, New Jersey

Unsplash

Jersey City may not have the finest Chinese cuisine scene in the country, but there are still a few terrific spots to go for some amazing dim sum. And, to make it easier for you to visit just the best restaurants, we compiled a list of the top 5 busiest spots:

5. Grand Sichuan

Grand Sichuan is a tiny, straightforward eatery that serves typical Chinese fare including noodles and fried rice. They also provide quick delivery and easy online ordering, so place your order now and have fresh food delivered to your house in no time. All of their items are flavorful and spicy, and will keep you coming for more again and again. At the end of the dinner, you are offered sweet lime with fortune cookies.

4. Shanghai Best

Shanghai Best is known for its innovative take on classic meals and commitment to utilizing only the highest-quality fresh ingredients. It is one of the finest dining establishments that serves Chinese cuisine in a friendly, contemporary setting that specializes in dim sum, and traditional meals. In the center of Jersey City, customers may enjoy exquisite dim sum with friends or quintessential Chinese cuisine with their families.

3. Taste of North China

Taste of North China is a casual Chinese restaurant in Jersey City that serves a variety of specialty dishes, including their delicious dumplings. They meticulously pick ingredients, using only the freshest and most natural ones to produce each meal, and they strive to cook them in a healthy manner to deliver the most nutritious meals possible. They have made a concentrated effort to provide the cleanest eating environment possible to provide you with friendly and prompt service.

2. Szechaun Mirchi

This is a laid-back restaurant with colorful surroundings that serves Chinese, Thai, and other Asian cuisine, as well as delivery. The majority of the meals are imbued with flavorful Indian spices, which makes this establishment stand out. The restaurant is available daily a week, so stop by whenever you're craving some delectable original cuisine!

1. Chef Tan

Chef Tan is a laid-back diner with a friendly environment and outdoor seating that serves Chinese classics and specials, making it the ideal place to spend your evening. The owners guarantee that their cuisine will brighten your day, and they place a high emphasis on their clients, so you can anticipate nothing but the greatest service.