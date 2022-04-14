Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Greensboro, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

The number of local places that dish out delectable Asian cuisine has grown greatly in Greensboro in recent years. And to help you find only the best of the best places, we made this list, featuring top 5 popular restaurants in Greensboro:

5. Phoenix Asian Cuisine

Phoenix Asian Cuisine serves a wide range of Asian cuisines, including Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Japanese. In a stylish atmosphere, refined Asian cuisine is served, including an innovative sushi menu. There's also a large selection of delectable drinks to wash it all down. Carolina Crab Roll, Thai Teriyaki Chicken, and many other dishes are among the finest.

4. Imperial Koi Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar

In an attractive contemporary setting, Imperial Koi Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar combines the culinary art of Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisine with the modern notion of gourmet food. The restaurant is spotless, and the staff is kind and accommodating. This establishment, which is open seven days a week, will wow you with its excellent customer service, high-quality meals, and reasonable costs.

3. Golden Wok

In a simple strip-shop ambiance, Golden Wok is a well-known, convenient Chinese cuisine. Its sense of style and dedication to client service have always been undeniable. The main advantage of this restaurant is that the kitchen is public, allowing you to make sure that everything is spotless and made-to-order. The menu is large, so you will definitely find whatever you’re looking for.

2. Panda Express

Panda Express is one of the best Chinese-serving restaurants in the city. If you're looking for simple Chinese food and don't want to wait, Panda Express is a good option. The personnel have always been cheerful, pleasant, and accommodating. There are always new batches of meals being prepared by the cooks.

1. P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang's is a well-known Chinese restaurant business that has gained a lot of acclaim for the exceptional quality of its meals across the country. Greensboro is no different. Come try its delicious traditional classics with a unique modern twist. The staff always seem to be kind and competent, making the entire visit enjoyable. In the summertime, P.F. Chang's Greensboro offers an outdoor dining area where you could enjoy your meal.