Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri

Unsplash

Sadly, St. Louis doesn't have its own Chinatown anymore, but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy your favorite comfort food in this city. This list features some of the best Chinese place that can be found in St. Louis:

5. Red Door

Red Door is a casual eatery that specializes in handmade dishes and spicy Szechuan-style food. At Red Door, you are sure to get only the most authentic staples in St. Louis, with each bite you’ll forget you're still in Missouri. And if you’re not in the mood to go out, Red Door offers delivery and take-out services.

4. Asia Gourmet

Located in the downtown area of St. Louis, this small family-owned restaurant serves some of the best Southeast Asian plates. The menu isn’t large, but it has more than enough items to satisfy their customers’ cravings. Some of the House Specialities that you have to try are Orange Chicken, Sesame Chicken, and Szechuan Spicy Chicken. For those who choose to eat in-house or to-go, the new store features a waiting space and lots of seating.

3. Fortune Express

Fortune Express is a small, cozy eatery that serves authentic Chinese dishes at a very affordable place. The staff are very helpful and friendly, and pay a lot of attention to their customers. The customer service is amazing here, so if you want to adjust your order, it can be very easily done.

2. West End Wok

West End Wok dishes out authentic Chinese staples with an interesting, modern take to them. The place is spotless, and elegantly-decorated with a nice ambiance. Some of the best House Specialities are Green Pepper Beef, Jade Scallop, and Bomb Bomb Chicken that you have to try. The portions are generous, and the staff will go above and beyond to make sure your dining experience is memorable and fulfilling.

1. Lona's Lil Eats

The top spot on the list goes to this amazing restaurant that has attracted thousands of people due to its amazing Asian-fusion fare. The menu features many Chinese and Thai dishes, as well as some many vegan and vegetarian options. So, whatever your diet is, whatever you’re in the mood for, you will find it on Lona’s Lil Eats’ menu.