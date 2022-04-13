Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Unsplash

Craving some spicy lo mein? Or maybe you're in the mood for some dim sum? Whatever it is, Pittsburgh has it all. Offering a wide variety of superb Chinese restaurants, you are sure to find your next favorite go-to place, featured in this list:

5. Jimmy Wan's Restaurant and Lounge

Ever since it was established in 2006, Jimmy Wan’s Restaurant & Lounge has been one of the best spots in the city to serve contemporary Asian cuisine. The food is plated beautifully, accented with color, and full of flavor. The restaurant also has some amazing dim sum options available, as well as other delicious Chinese dishes. The gluten-free and vegetarian options are available.

4. Szechuan Spice

Szechuan Spice is a roomy restaurant that concentrates on Chinese and Japanese cuisines. Among many items on the menu, you can find some delicious sushi, dim sum dishes, spicy Szechuan-style appetizers, and many specialities. The price at Szechuan Spice is equal in terms of the volume and quality of the food.

3. How Lee Chinese Restaurant

Working seven days a week, this no-frills place specializes in quintessential Chinese food and Szechuan dishes. The customer service is prompt, and the staff are helpful and attentive to the guests. The place has a few tables and some booths, and the food doesn’t only look amazing, but also tastes like it. Some of the most popular items are Egg Rolls, Crab Rangoon, and Wonton Soup.

2. Sesame Inn



Sesame Inn is a local chain of restaurants that specializes in Chinese and Thai cuisines. Its menu includes a wide variety of Sichuan, Hunan, Shanghai, Peking and Cantonese specialties, having more than 100 entrees, you are sure to find something to satisfy your cravings.In this restaurant is everything for you - the orders are customizable, everything is fresh, and the diners can eat at their own pace in a comfortable setting.

1. Everyday Noodles

Everyday Noodles is easily one of the busiest Chinese places in Pittsburgh. This place is very cheap, yet the food quality is amazing. Of course, the speciality and what makes this place so unique is in its name - hand-pulled noodles that give every dish a unique and flavorful taste. And to prove that everything is made-to-order and fresh, the diners can watch the chefs cook in real time. The specialties are Chinese Chive Pockets, Crispy Pork Bao, and Golden Pickled Cabbage.