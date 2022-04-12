Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

Unsplash

Fortunately, Orlando has its very own Chinatown that bustles with traditional dim sum restaurants, noodle shops and everything you need. And to help you visit only the best places, we made this list:

5. Ming’s Bistro

Ming’s Bistro is one of the most popular dim sum spots in Orlando. The locals absolutely adore this eatery because of how cheap everything is. Not only is it inexpensive, but the dim sum items are of an excellent quality and taste, as well as other Chinese classics.

4. Lam's Garden

Lam's Garden has been serving quintessential, as well as Americanized Chinese food since 1975 to generations of Orlando residents. Located in Downtown Orlando, Lam’s Garden offers amazing traditional dim sum, fresh seafood, and other Cantonese-style dishes. The eatery has three different menus, and every single one of them has an overwhelming amount of food.

3. Mr. K's Chinese Cuisine & Sushi

This is another very cheap restaurant whose cuisine focuses on Chinese and Japanese-style dishes. The portions of food, served by attentive and friendly staff, are family-sized, so if you have only a few dollars in your pockets, that will be more than enough. You have to try some of its dishes, such as General Tso’s Chicken, and Egg Rolls.

2. Chuan Lu Garden Orlando

This large restaurant dishes out authentic Szechuan dishes so you know its food is going to be full of flavor and spices. Chuan Lu Garden Orlando is one of the busiest eateries. The price is equal in terms of the volume and quality of the food, and the portions are definitely made to share.

1. Hotto Potto

Hotto Potto is Orlando's popular hot pot dining establishment. This restaurant offers its clients almost full responsibility for their meals since it is a cook-it-yourself place where you pick a broth and additions. A lot of visitors who come here for the first time, keep coming back again and again, their food is so good.