Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Irvine, California

In Irvine, you'll find some of Southern California's best restaurants, and Chinese ones are no exceptions. Offering a wide variety of Chinese comfort food, as well as some unique fares, you can find it all in Irvine. And here are some of the best places, offering Chinese cuisine:

5. China Garden

China Garden is an amazing restaurant that serves some exotic Chinese cuisine, concentrating on Mandarin and Szechuan dishes. The restaurant aims to provide their customers scrumptious food, amiable service, value and great dining ambiance through commitment and hard teamwork. By being consistent in its quality, and amazing dim sum items, China Garden has won over a lot of Irvine residents.

4. Tasty Garden

This modern restaurant serves some of the best American-Chinese dishes in the city. The restaurant is especially famous for its Beef Chow Fun, and delicious milk tea. The service is quick, and doesn't make you wait for ages to get your food, and the waiters are very friendly and attentive. Come and taste what you've been waiting for!



3. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's is a popular Asian chain that's got its restaurants in almost every city throughout the country, and Irvine is no exception. Now, P.F. Chang's is one the busiest spots that serves Chinese cuisine with a modern interpretation of it. Irvine's restaurant has a covered patio and excellent bar area, promising their customers an amazing dining experience.

2. A&J Restaurant

This casual restaurant is one of the busiest Chinese-serving places in the city. Dishing out quintessential Taiwanese and Chinese dishes, A&J Restaurant has received such positive feedback due to high-quality food and rapid customer service. And if you’re feeling especially hungry on a weekend morning, A&J Restaurant has some amazing breakfast food options available.

1. Capital Dim Sum

Capital Dim Sum is hands-down one of the best Chinese restaurants in the whole of Irvine. The restaurant has one of the richest menus you’ll ever come across. Whatever it is you’re in the mood for, whether it is a saland or chow mein, Capital Dim Sum has it on its menu. This place is vegetarian-friendly, and has some dishes for kids as well. There are also some remarkable cocktails and wines to complement your meal. If you’re ever in the area, you have to check this place out!