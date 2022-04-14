Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio

Although Cincinnati is known for its amazing Cincinnati Chili, there is a wide range of delicious Chinese restaurants where you can enjoy your favorite comfort food. So, here's the list where you can find the best Chinese spots in Cincinnati:

5. China Gourmet

This classy restaurant has been dishing out authentic Cantonese and Sichuan-style food with a modern twist to it for over 40 years. China Gourmet’s menu features a lot of seafood dishes that are made only with the freshest products. Some of the restaurant’s classics are Rainbow Trout, Garlic Sea Scallops, and many other dishes, featuring yummy seafood.

4. Oriental Wok

Oriental Wok is one of the most gorgeous restaurants in Cincinnati you can visit. Decorated with black lacquer & gold accents, it has one of the highest rankings for its food, service, and interior in the whole city. The restaurant has a really lengthy menu that includes a rich variety of authentic Chinese staples. The atmosphere at Oriental Wok is amazing, but the quality of the food and the friendly personnel are even better.

3. Uncle Yip’s

Located in the northern Cincinnati neighborhood of Evendale, Uncle Yip’s is another chic restaurant that dishes up traditional dim sum, seafood staples, as well as authentic Chinese, Hong Kong, Sichuan, and Hunan traditional dishes. The diners love this eatery for its amiable atmosphere and prompt service.

2. Chung Ching

Located in College Hill, Chung Ching is an unassuming dinery that has exceptional vibes. This place is your typical “hole in the wall”, and not many people know about it, but those who do are truly blessed because Chung Ching has some of the best Chinese dishes.

1. Number 1 Kitchen

Number 1 Kitchen is definitely one of the best Chinese kitchens in Cincinnati. One of the main reasons why this place is so popular is because of how cheap everything is, eyt the portions are large and family-sized. The eatery is tiny, but the service is so prompt, and the food is so delicious, you will forget about your surroundings.

