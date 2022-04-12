Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Santa Ana, California

Unsplash

5. Wokcano



Wokcano is an Asian restaurant and bar that offers flavorful Chinese dishes, as well as some Japanese, and Thai, and traditional dim sum. The menu features a lot of different items that make it really hard to choose from. Wokcano is a spotless restaurant, with stunning service, and large portions. Come here and try their yummy BBQ Pork Buns, Steam Chocolate Bun, and colorful Purple Sweet Potato Pork Xiao Long Bao.

4. Peking Kitchen

Peking Kitchen is one of the best Chinese-serving places in Santa Ana. It is a family-owned business that has wonderful food choices served by amiable and professional servers. The restaurant is spotless, and everything here is held to a high standard.

3. Spicy Noodle House

Spicy Noodle House is a very cheap restaurant that specializes in Chinese and Thai cuisines. The portions are large and fulfilling, you will not leave this place with a growling stomach. Some of the noodle bestsellers are Spicy Basil Lo-Mein and Spicy Noodle Soup. The restaurant offers excellent customer service and a great dining experience to all customers.

2. Tasty Zone Szechwan Cuisine

Looking for something spicier than usually? Tasty Zone specializes in flavorful, authentic dishes made in a Szechuan-style. The menu abounds in a rich variety of hot pot foods and miscellaneous meat dishes. Some of Tasty Zone Szechwan Cuisine’s specialities are Fried Pineapple Rice with Chicken, Plum Drink & Sweet Rice Cake, and many more.

1. Trieu Chau Restaurant

And the top spot on this list goes to Trieu Chau Restaurant that concentrates on Vietnamese and Chinese cuisines. If you want to eat some flavorful authentic dishes, then Trieu Chau is the right destination for that. Serving the residents of Santa Ana for more than 30 years, the restaurant knows exactly what to do to satisfy all of your cravings. Come here and enjoy excellent customer service, sweet staff who’s working hard to ensure you're having the best dining experience possible.