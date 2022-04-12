Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Restaurant Review

5. Golden Chow Mein Restaurant

Golden Chow Mein has been serving Cantonese-style Chinese food for more than 30 years to generations of St. Paul residents. This counter-serve eatery offers some of the best Chinese classics at lowest prices. The friendly atmosphere, attentive staff, and homemade-style dishes are just some of the reasons why you should visit this place. There are also a lot of gluten-free options available on the menu.

4. Kim's Kitchen

Kim’s Kitchen is a tiny, yet a very cozy eatery that dishes out the food that evokes the nostalgic satisfaction of favorite quintessential Chinese dishes, yet delights the modern tastes buds at a very affordable price. Some of Kim’s Kitchen specialities are Sweet & Sour Pork, Sweet & Sour Chicken, and Sesame Chicken.

3. Chin Chin

Chin Chin is a very small counter-serve place that offers some of the best take-outs in the whole of Saint Paul. The customers especially like this place for its cheap prices and the consistency in high-quality food. There is nothing Chin Chin can’t do to serve up all of your favorites.

2. Ho Ho Gourmet

Ho Ho Gourmet is one of the busiest spots in St. Paul that got its recognition mainly because of its amazing lunch and dinner buffets, available daily. Of course, besides the delicious buffets, Ho Ho Gourmet serves some yummy authentic dishes that will keep you returning back to this place.

1. Magic Noodle

Who doesn’t like hand-pulled noodles? Magic Noodle has some of the best hand-pulled noodles in the whole of Saint Paul which makes it a very crowded place. Everyone wants to savor the restaurant’s tasty noodles which are a big part of Magic Noodle’s menu. Come and taste what you've been waiting for!

