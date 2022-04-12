Newark, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Newark, New Jersey

Newark, the nation's third oldest city, does not have a huge variety of Chinese restaurants. But there are still some good places that offer delicious Chinese grub. And here's the list of the best restaurants in the city that you have to visit:

5. 9 Thai Cuisine

This no-frills place serves delicious Thai and Chinese cuisines at very affordable prices. There are also some vegetarian options available. The size of potions is definitely family-sized, and you will not be able to leave this place feeling hungry. Some of 9 Thai Cuisine’s specialties are Duck Tropical Curry, Pla Kra Tiem, and many others.

4. Good Tasty Too

Good Tasty Too is another affordable Chinese restaurant that is adored by the locals for its laid-back, no-nonsense atmosphere. Everything at Good Tasty Too is served quickly, so you don't have to wait for a long time. The friendly wait-staff, clean surroundings, and delicious food will keep you coming back to this eatery/

3. ChopStix

ChopStix is a small restaurant, providing the residents of Newark with authentic Chinese and Thai dishes. The customers like this place for a rich range in flavors and high-quality ingredients. In here you'll find superb customer service, and the staff are always incredibly polite and cheerful.

2. Aishah's

There are not so many Chinese restaurants in the country that offer Halal Chinese dishes, but Aishah's Chinese Halal Restaurant is, luckily, one of those. The large menu features a lot of authentic Halal Chinese, as well as American-Chinese dishes. Everything in here is made-to-order, so you can customize your meal however you want.

1. Amin's Chinese Halal Food

Amin’s Chinese Halal Food Restaurant is another Chinese place in Newark that offers halal dishes that are sure to sure to please everyone’s palate . One of the best features of this place is how cheap everything is. Excellent service, a big variety of delicious items on the menu, friendly staff - these are the reasons why the customers keep coming back to this amazing place.

1 comments

