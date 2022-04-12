Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Riverside, California

Unsplash

Hankering for some dim sum or Peking duck? Luckily, Riverside has some amazing places that dish out delicious authentic Chinese food, so we've gathered up the best restaurants in the city that will keep you coming for more:

5. Chen Ling Palace

Serving delicious Chinese cuisine for more than 20 years, Chen Ling Palace has become one of the favorite go-to spots in the neighborhood. This restaurant is especially adored by the locals for its affordable prices, and consistent high-quality food. Some of the best dishes are Mongolian Beef, Kung Pao Chicken, Orange Chicken, and popular Spicy Salted Porkchop.

4. Big Skyy Bistro

Big Skyy Bistro is known for its yummy dim sum, and Hong Kong-style Chinese dishes. This big restaurant is perfect for big groups of friends or family since it has a lot of free space. With the big menus, you will be craving for more with every sip of the delicious broth, and slurp of flat rice noodles.

3. Dragon House

Dragon House is a popular restaurant that dishes out favorite Chinese comfort food. Decorated in a traditional way with Asian art and sculptures, this place offers not only amazing dishes, but also drink options to help you wash all the scrumptious food down. Dragon House specializes in Mandarin and Szechuan-style grub.

2. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang’s is one of the most popular Chinese restaurants throughout the whole country, and Riverside’s restaurant doesn't stand aside. Dozens of people dine in this gorgeous place every day, enjoying the wide variety of American-Chinese dishes on the menu, warm staff, and excellent service.

1. Peking Restaurant

Peking Restaurant is, undoubtedly, one of the best Chinese places you can go to, to enjoy some delicious Chinese and Korean dishes. The portions are large and family-size, so make sure to bring someone along with yourself. Some of the Peking Restaurant’s specialties are Lettuce Wraps, Crispy Honey Shrimp, and more.